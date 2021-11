Netflix has recently begun offering mobile games on Android. As the rollout for its games begins, iOS players are wondering when Netflix will bring them to the Apple platform. Apple’s policies are notoriously tedious for gaming services and it is no different for Netflix to try to enter into the App Store. In a recent newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said has claimed that he has seen the code for these games that indicate that Netflix is planning on releasing mobile games “individually” for iOS on the Apple App Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO