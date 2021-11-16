Obituary: Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

Music as a metaphor that connects people to a profound sense of life. In his new book, Dean D. Von Dras, MA ’89, PhD ’93, and co-author S.F. Madey, examine how music intersects with wellness and aging as humans adapt to life changes, stay engaged, remain creative and achieve self-actualization. Along with discussion of cutting-edge research, the book presents stories and interviews from everyday people as well as professional and non-professional musicians. It discusses individual and social wellness, age-related and pathological changes in health, music therapies, personal resilience and growth, interpersonal and community relationships, work and retirement, spirituality, and the psychology of aging. The case studies show how music, wellness and aging connect to define, direct and celebrate life, as these three concepts allow people to connect with others, break down barriers and find common ground.

