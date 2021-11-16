ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

wustl.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Eugene Kluender, a Washington University graduate student in his fourth year of the Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Structural Biology Program in the Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences, died unexpectedly Nov. 4, 2021, in his hometown, Milwaukee. He was 26. Kluender came to the university in 2018, after graduating...

source.wustl.edu

