Hell Arrives at Your Door in Netflix’s Hellbound

"Please spare me!" Netflix has launched a final trailer for the new horror series streaming later this month called Hellbound. It's co-written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the same filmmaker behind the two Train to Busan movies, plus The King of Pigs and Seoul Station. This premiered at TIFF 2021 a few months ago, and it also played at the Busan and London Film Festivals. Hellbound is a story about otherworldly beings (called "Death Angels") who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group "The New Truth" to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events. Min Hyejin, a lawyer, challenges Jung by claiming the demonstrations of hell to be simply supernatural occurrences. She joins forces to fight against the chaos instigated by The New Truth. The series stars Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a, and Yang Ik-june. It actually looks pretty damn good, with plenty of eerie, dark atmosphere and tons of crazy intense characters.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO