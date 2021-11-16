ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hell Arrives at Your Door in Netflix’s Hellbound

themanual.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn avenging angel’s face announcing your death is the last thing you want, especially on your birthday. That’s exactly what happens to Park Jeong-ja (played by Shin-rok Kim), however, when a shadowy, disembodied face appears out of nowhere, declaring her dead in five days. This is just the beginning...

www.themanual.com

cityxtramagazine.com

Hellbound Final Trailer Drags Netflix Viewers to the Devil's Level

Korean pop culture is enjoying a major renaissance with western audiences, with the country's films, songs and TV shows more prominent than ever. In 2020 Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for best picture and 2021 has been another strong year for Korean entertainment. Squid Game has already proved a cultural phenomenon, becoming Netflix's most-watched original series ever with over 111 million viewers. And the streaming giant looks as though they will follow up with another very strong offering with the upcoming Korean drama Hellbound. The series is based on a Korean webtoon of the same name and imagines a world where angels of death appear to drag people to hell.
TV SHOWS
First Showing

Full Netflix Trailer for Korean Series 'Hellbound' About Death Angels

"Please spare me!" Netflix has launched a final trailer for the new horror series streaming later this month called Hellbound. It's co-written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the same filmmaker behind the two Train to Busan movies, plus The King of Pigs and Seoul Station. This premiered at TIFF 2021 a few months ago, and it also played at the Busan and London Film Festivals. Hellbound is a story about otherworldly beings (called "Death Angels") who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group "The New Truth" to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events. Min Hyejin, a lawyer, challenges Jung by claiming the demonstrations of hell to be simply supernatural occurrences. She joins forces to fight against the chaos instigated by The New Truth. The series stars Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a, and Yang Ik-june. It actually looks pretty damn good, with plenty of eerie, dark atmosphere and tons of crazy intense characters.
TV & VIDEOS
theintell.com

Why 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' will be your next Netflix obsession

Get ready to embark on a terrifically strange odyssey. “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” the acclaimed anime series based on the long-running manga by Hirohiko Araki, is set to launch its latest season on Netflix next month, the streaming service announced Tuesday. The next arc of the manga to receive the animation...
COMICS
Person
Jung
Pocket-lint.com

Netflix Gaming now arrives on iOS and iPad

(Pocket-lint) - Last week Netflix offered up its selection of games to all subscribers on an Android platform. Starting today at 6pm GMT/1pm ET, iOS users can get in on the fun too. In the Netflix app, you will see a dedicated row for games, and from there you can...
TECHNOLOGY
PopSugar

The Trailer For Netflix's First Gay Holiday Rom-Com, Single All the Way, Has Finally Arrived

Netflix is expanding its holiday-movie roster with its first gay holiday rom-com, Single All the Way. From the Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's Spring Awakening, the film follows a man named Peter (Michael Urie) who convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to go home with him for the holidays and pretend they're dating. However, things get a bit tricky when Peter finds himself in the middle of a potential love triangle. With beloved rom-com stars like Urie, Kathy Najimy, and Jennifer Coolidge attached to the project, we can already tell we're in for a few laughs and heartfelt moments. The film is set to release in December, but you can learn more details about the movie ahead as you scroll through the first-look images.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Final Trailer for Thriller Series 'Hellbound'

South Korean thriller drama Hellbound, from the director of Train to Busan and Peninsula, Yeon Sang-ho, has released its final trailer ahead of its premiere later this month. “I would like to welcome you all to the new world,” reads the trailer description. “All hell breaks loose. Utter chaos ravages the world.” As unearthly beings suddenly show up in Seoul to condemn individuals to hell, the city spirals into widespread hysteria as a mysterious religious group, The New Truth, led by their leader Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), grows their cult following on the idea of divine justice. The series follows broadcasting station director Bae Young-jae (Park Jung-min), lawyer Min Hey-jin (Kim Hyun-joo), and detective Jin Kyung-hoon (Yang Ik-june), and others as they try to unearth the reason behind the strange occurrences. The new trailer shows the series’ protagonists battling the supernatural beings as the mysterious New Truth organization stands in their way.
TV & VIDEOS
Twinfinite

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean Arrive on Netflix in December

Yesterday, Netflix revealed that JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean, would be arriving on the platform on Dec. 1, 2021. This news came during the Netflix Festival Japan 2021 livestream event, which also showed off a trailer that detailed that the anime will receive 12 episodes as a part of its first half’s release.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, And More Face Hell As Society Collapses In “Hellbound” Poster

Upcoming drama “Hellbound” released a thrilling new poster!. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
MOVIES
Decider

‘Hellbound’ Cast Guide: Who Stars In Netflix’s New South Korean Horror Series?

A man stares at his phone waiting for the clock to strike 1:20PM. When it does, a group of — What are they, smoke monsters? Anthropomorphized charcoal briquettes? — mysterious beasts burst forth from out of nowhere, brutally attack him, and burn his remains to a crisp before disappearing. The death, and others like it, are the premise of Netflix’s new series Hellbound. Writer and director Yeon Sang-ho has created a world in which a prophesy created by a group calling themselves The New Truth appears. That prophesy states that sinners will be dragged to hell by these beasts, and the series follows those who are investigating the deaths, the religious leader (Yoo Ah-in) who is perpetuating the prophecy online, and those who are willing to speak out against him.
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Hellbound, review: Netflix's South Korean thriller makes Squid Game feel like a triumph of understatement

Netflix’s secret weapon in its struggle for supremacy against Disney+ and Amazon Prime continues to be its ability to pull surprise global hits out of a hat. It achieved that feat in blockbusting fashion in September when it unleashed Squid Game –a seemingly obscure South Korean thriller that became an international sensation over the space of a weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
themanual.com

The 8 Best Anime to Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now

Anime is currently more popular than ever all over the world. A big reason for that is the ability to stream an array of classic and new anime from the comfort of one’s home. One of the best streaming services to get your anime fix is Amazon Prime. While both Netflix and Hulu have a great selection of anime, Amazon Prime has a combination of exclusive titles and classics ready to stream. Home to an impressive library of both movies and anime series, Amazon Prime is an excellent choice for any anime fan.
COMICS
Decider

‘Hellbound’s Deathly Supernatural Ending, Explained

Set in a version of Earth very much like our own, the series follows what happens when supernatural creatures appear and predict the deaths of random people. Oddly enough, these angels or demons aren’t this series’ main source of drama. That honor is reserved for how people respond to these new, unexplainable changes.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Hellbound’ bests ‘Squid Game’ as most popular Netflix series globally

Netflix’s new K-drama series Hellbound has bested Squid Game as the streaming platform’s most popular series. This is according to data by analytics company FlixPatrol, which reports that Hellbound was the Number One most popular TV series globally on November 20, just a day after the series was released. The new K-drama series knocked Squid Game, which had topped the chart for 46 non-consecutive days, to second place.
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

Netflix and ‘Train to Busan’ Director’s New Series “Hellbound” Stands Tall Alongside “Midnight Mass” [Review]

Editor’s Note: Joe Lipsett had previously reviewed the show’s first three episodes. Belief is a gray element within life – belief can inspire good or evil. Belief can allow us to find hope or stir others with fear. In the wrong hands, people can craft belief into a weapon. The latter is very much at the heart of Hellbound, directed and written by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan). The Korean Netflix show sells an intriguing premise – in this world, an angel appears to certain people and tells them when they will die and go to hell; on the specific day and time as given to them, three monstrous beings will appear and send the person to hell.
TV SERIES
Eurogamer.net

Netflix's new mobile games service arrives on iOS tomorrow

Following its official Android launch last week, Netflix's fledging video games service is now rolling out for iOS, and should appear in-app from tomorrow, 10th November. Netflix announced its intention to expand into gaming back in July, explaining it would initially focus its efforts on titles for mobile devices. Two...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Terra Field, Netflix Employee Who Criticized Chappelle Special, Resigns

Terra Field, a trans engineer at Netflix who was suspended and then reinstated by the streamer in October amid outcry around Dave Chappelle’s special, has resigned. Field made the announcement on Twitter on Monday of having resigned the day before, and was “not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this outcome is the best for all parties involved.” Field also posted a link to a post titled “My Resignation from Netflix,” writing, “This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure.” In the post, Field said the decision comes after...
LOS ANGELES, CA

