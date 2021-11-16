ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Policymakers witness landscape and livelihood transformation in India’s Bundelkhand region

cgiar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of policymakers and officials from across India recently experienced ICRISAT’s sustainable research-for-development practices being implemented in the country’s Bundelkhand region which are benefitting 30,000 families reliant on...

www.cgiar.org

AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

International, multi-stakeholder alliance continue to tackle banana bunchy top disease in Africa

Up to 16 African countries have now experienced the banana bunchy top disease (BBTD), caused by the banana bunchy top virus (BBTV), which threatens the livelihoods of 70 million vulnerable banana farmers. The virus is also endangering the diversity of banana varieties grown by these farmers. The CGIAR Research Program on Roots, Tubers and Bananas (RTB) is combating the virus through the Alliance for Banana Bunchy Top Disease Control in Africa.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails

Sri Lanka abandoned its quest to become the world's first completely organic farming nation on Sunday, announcing it would immediately lift an import ban on pesticides and other agricultural inputs. The island country has been in the grips of a severe economic crisis, with a lack of foreign exchange triggering shortages of food, crude oil and other essential goods. Authorities had already walked back restrictions on fertiliser imports last month for tea, the country's main export earner. But ahead of planned farmer protests in the capital, Sri Lanka's agricultural ministry said it would end a broader ban on all agrochemicals including herbicides and pesticides.
AGRICULTURE
#Bundelkhand#Climate Smart Agriculture#Icrisat#Lalitpur
neworleanssun.com

Aarogya Healthcare changing the landscape of affordable healthcare in India

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Aarogya Healthcare - An Initiative of Munindra Kumar, DG CCI India to Capture Healthcare Market in 3 Years. India's healthcare sector was worth over 140 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, with projections to reach up to 372 billion dollars by 2022. The country's...
INDIA
tdworld.com

Sterlite Power Delivers Light to India’s Most Remote Regions using Renewable Energy

The scope of the project includes developing transmission lines that span 448 kilometers. As part of India’s commitment to economic development in the northeast region, and to renewable energy targets aimed at quickly reducing carbon emissions, the government initiated the NER-II Transmission Limited Project. The INR 1.95 billion renewable energy initiative will serve a population of over 30 million residents in India’s most remote areas, aiming to improve reliability of the power supply, reduce intermittency, and accelerate the penetration of renewables in the northeast region. The Ministry of Power awarded the project to Sterlite Power Transmission, a leading global developer of India’s energy transmission infrastructure projects, to remove infrastructure bottlenecks and create a conducive environment for sustainable power supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Invest In India's Economic Boom Via 2 ETFs Delivering Regional Equity Exposure

India has one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The country is a member of the Group of Twenty (G20) intergovernmental forum, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects its economy to grow 9.5% in 2021. For comparison, the projected growth rates for several other countries are: Australia...
MARKETS
cgiar.org

Indigenous Agricultural Knowledge for Better Farming Today

The ‘Indigenous Knowledge Research Infrastructure’ (IKRI), a brand-new online catalog that compiles indigenous agricultural knowledge, is now available. It helps young farmers succeed in farming and helps overcome a widening gap in knowledge transfer between generations. Conceived during the UN Food System Pre-Summit in late July 2021 and led by...
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

China sends long-range bomber to the Himalayas in a warning to India

Footage broadcast on CCTV showed an H-6K bomber flying in a mountainous region. The images were calibrated to send warning to India to ease tensions, analysts say. To mark the PLA Air Force's 72nd anniversary on November 11, state broadcaster China Central Television aired footage that included a brief shot of an H-6K flying over a mountain range, indicating the aircraft had been sent to the Himalayas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

India Ignores US Warnings, Receives Delivery Of S-400 From Russia

Ignoring the threats of sanctions from the U.S., India has started receiving advanced elements of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system from Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in December. Though deliveries were to begin last year, it was extended due to payments issues and now...
POLITICS
cgiar.org

Optimizing seasonal-spatial crop production to improve its economic-environmental performance in Bangladesh

Excess nitrogen produced by agricultural activities, mainly from manure and chemical fertilizers, is a primary source of nutrient pollution and presents serious environmental threats to natural ecosystems and human health. Particularly when it reaches bodies of water, excess nitrogen can lead to dead zones, hypoxia, fish kills and algal blooms that threaten biodiversity, and can contaminate drinking water to create unsafe conditions for humans.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Shell faces anger over takeover of Australian green energy retailer

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is facing protests over its takeover of green energy retailer Powershop Australia, with customers threatening to switch to other renewable energy providers to avoid becoming customers of a fossil fuel company. Shell said on Monday it was expanding into Australia's household...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cgiar.org

A new publication in Nature Reports on how Farming with Alternative Pollinators improves smallholder farmers' incomes significantly

An open-access paper in Nature reports on the significant advantages of using the low-cost Farming with Alternative Pollinators (FAP) method to attract pollinators when compared to the reward-based Wildflower Strips (WFS) method used in many high-income countries. Low- and middle-income countries cannot afford to pay for reward-based schemes that allow...
AGRICULTURE
Birmingham Star

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia detects Pakistan move to illegally procure dual-use material for its Chashma nuke plant, halts export

New Delhi [India] November 19 (ANI): Pakistan's attempt to procure dual-use material from Russia got a rude jolt, it is learnt that there was a deal between private companies of Pakistan and Russia for procurement of 'hand-foot contamination indicator' by Pakistan, the Russian side backed out from the deal after it learnt that the items were meant for Pakistan's nuclear plant at Chashma.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY

