In November of 2019, Ben Braun lost his brother to suicide. Two months later he finished this play, a chronicle of his feelings, pain, confusion, and contradiction that come with extreme grief. Directed by his longtime partner Cassidy Skorija, Puzzle of Puzzles is about the loss of words, meaning through despair, and finding happiness in the hardest moments. Please be advised that the content of this show includes suicide, police encounters, alcohol use, and descriptions of time spent in a hospital. Rated R Three Brothers Theatre, like many of our partner theatres, is following strict COVID protocols to ensure the safety of you and our performances. Attendees will need to provide proof of vaccination and must wear a mask while inside.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO