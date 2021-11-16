ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Improved millet varieties, production technologies and pearl millet recipes go on display in Nigeria

cgiar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICRISAT in Nigeria organized a field day to demonstrate pearl millet research and introduce millet varieties to Nigerian farmers, partners and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector. The event attracted stakeholders and national partners in the pearl...

www.cgiar.org

cgiar.org

C. Woermann Nigeria and IITA-BIP collaborate to launch a showroom of yield-improving agricultural tools

On 22 October, C. Woermann Nigeria and STIHL Company in Germany partnered with IITA’s Business Incubation Platform (BIP) and Agribusiness Mechanization Unit to launch a showroom of their agricultural tools at IITA. The event showcased agricultural tools such as the mist blower, earth auger, tiller, pole pruner, chainsaw, etc., to improve agricultural management practices and productivity of the smallholder farmers. Training Manager Bolanle Olorode moderated the session.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

IITA partners with VOWDA to ensure agricultural transformation among women

The Voice of Women in the Development of Agriculture (VOWDA), in collaboration with IITA, organized a two-day virtual symposium on 14 and 15 October to commemorate World Food Day and the International Day of Rural Women. The event brought stakeholders together to discuss challenges facing women in rural areas, agriculture, and value chains; and proffered possible sustainable policy solutions to policymakers.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

International, multi-stakeholder alliance continue to tackle banana bunchy top disease in Africa

Up to 16 African countries have now experienced the banana bunchy top disease (BBTD), caused by the banana bunchy top virus (BBTV), which threatens the livelihoods of 70 million vulnerable banana farmers. The virus is also endangering the diversity of banana varieties grown by these farmers. The CGIAR Research Program on Roots, Tubers and Bananas (RTB) is combating the virus through the Alliance for Banana Bunchy Top Disease Control in Africa.
INDUSTRY
cgiar.org

Indigenous Agricultural Knowledge for Better Farming Today

The ‘Indigenous Knowledge Research Infrastructure’ (IKRI), a brand-new online catalog that compiles indigenous agricultural knowledge, is now available. It helps young farmers succeed in farming and helps overcome a widening gap in knowledge transfer between generations. Conceived during the UN Food System Pre-Summit in late July 2021 and led by...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Millet#The Pearl#Icrisat#Nigerian#Lga#Lcri
AFP

Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails

Sri Lanka abandoned its quest to become the world's first completely organic farming nation on Sunday, announcing it would immediately lift an import ban on pesticides and other agricultural inputs. The island country has been in the grips of a severe economic crisis, with a lack of foreign exchange triggering shortages of food, crude oil and other essential goods. Authorities had already walked back restrictions on fertiliser imports last month for tea, the country's main export earner. But ahead of planned farmer protests in the capital, Sri Lanka's agricultural ministry said it would end a broader ban on all agrochemicals including herbicides and pesticides.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

Plant Breeder – Sorghum and Millet, Eastern and Southern Africa

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) as a member of CGIAR, and pursuing its mission to apply science to sustainably increase crop production and improve livelihoods, is establishing a breeding program for sorghum and pearl millet for Eastern and Southern Africa. This program will be designed and implemented in close association with national programs and other partners.
INDUSTRY
YubaNet

Africa’s Great Green Wall gives viable return on investments, FAO-led study finds

Rome – Africa’s Great Green Wall (GGW) programme to combat desertification in the Sahel region is not only crucial to the battle against climate change but also makes commercial sense for investors, a new study led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and published in Nature Sustainability shows.
ECONOMY
cgiar.org

Identification of High-Yielding Iron-Biofortified Open-Pollinated Varieties of Pearl Millet in West Africa

Pearl millet is a predominant food and fodder crop in West Africa. This study was carried out to test the newly developed open-pollinated varieties (OPVs) for field performance and stability for grain yield, grain iron (Fe), and grain zinc (Zn) contents across 10 locations in West Africa (i.e., Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Ghana). The test material consisted of 30 OPVs, of which 8 are Fe/Zn biofortified. The experiment was conducted in a randomized complete block design in three replications. ANOVA revealed highly significant variability for grain yield and micronutrient traits. The presence of genotype x environment (G x E) indicated that the expressions of traits are significantly influenced by both genetic and G x E factors, for grain Fe and Zn contents. Days to 50% flowering and plant height showed less G x E, suggesting these traits are largely under genetic control. The genotypes CHAKTI (46 days), ICTP 8203 (46 days), ICMV 177002 (50 days), ICMV 177003 (48 days), and Moro (53 days) had exhibited early flowering across locations leading to early physiological maturity. CHAKTI (1.42 t/ha yield; 62.24 mg/kg of grain Fe, 47.29 mg/kg of grain Zn) and ICMP 177002 (1.19 t/ha yield, 62.62 mg/kg of grain Fe, 46.62 mg/kg of grain Zn) have performed well for grain yield and also for micronutrients, across locations, compared with the check. Additive Main Effect and Multiplicative Interaction (AMMI) ANOVA revealed the highly significant genotypic differences, the mean sum of squares of environment, and its interaction with the genotypes. Based on the AMMI stability value (ASV), the most stable genotype is SOSAT-C88 (ASV = 0.04) for grain yield and resistance to downy mildew; mean grain yield and stability rankings (YSI) revealed that the genotypes CHAKTI, SOSAT-C88, and ICMV IS 99001 were high yielding and expressed stability across regions. The strong correlation (r = 0.98**) of grain Fe and Zn contents that merits Fe-based selection is highly rewarding. CHAKTI outperformed over other genotypes for grain yield (71% higher), especially with early maturing varieties in West Africa, such as GB 8735, LCIC 9702, and Jirani, and for grain Fe (16.11% higher) and Zn (7% higher) contents across locations, and made a candidate of high-iron variety to be promoted for combating the micronutrient malnutrition in West and Central Africa (WCA).
INDUSTRY
