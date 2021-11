CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Library has installed three Storywalks in Clarkston as an innovative way for children (and adults!) to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. As you make your way through a Storywalk, you’ll find the laminated pages of a picture book, and by the time you reach the end, you’ll have read the whole book and gotten some exercise at the same time!

