U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Minnesota State Rep. Greg Davids, a Preston Republican, sent a letter Wednesday to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Rawlings Sporting Goods President and CEO Michael Zlaket, and Seidler Equity Partners Robert Seidler, Peter Seidler and Eric Kutsenda expressing their concern with the decision to close the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia and move manufacturing jobs to China. Said Hagedorn in a statement: “The intent to shut down the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia and outsource jobs to communist China is completely egregious. Miken has been a part of Caledonia’s community for over 20 years and this decision will result in significant job and wealth losses in southeast Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO