It was an Eastern Conference Finals rematch as the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening. It wasn't a best-of-7, but the Hawks took the win 120-100. If there was any time to believe in “home cooking”, this was the game to let your guard down. Trae Young had 15 points in the first quarter, and matched his career-high in threes in one quarter, making 5-of-6 from deep.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO