Wildlife

Largest plant genome sequencing effort yields a pan-genome for chickpea, sets it up for a breeding revolution

cgiar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of researchers from 41 organizations has assembled chickpea’s (chana) pan-genome by sequencing the genomes of 3,366 chickpea lines from 60 countries. Led by the ICRISAT, the team identified 29,870 genes that includes 1,582 previously unreported novel genes. The research is the largest effort of its kind for any...

www.cgiar.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
