Agriculture

Building capacity in modelling for robust, resilient crop systems in West Africa

cgiar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo enhance skills in modelling of crop systems by the agricultural research community in West Africa, a five-day workshop was recently conducted. The workshop trained researchers in the use of the Agricultural Production Systems Simulator (APSIM) platform. The workshop was organized by ICRISAT-Nigeria and...

www.cgiar.org

Community Policy