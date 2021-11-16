ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Legislation will eliminate wild boar farming for Perth couple who helped pioneer the meat

By Frances Anderson
wiartonecho.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred and Ingrid de Martines have learned that the business they have built over the past 29 years, of selling wild boar meat, has been eliminated by the province. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Sebringville couple have two years to...

www.wiartonecho.com

