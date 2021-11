Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) recently surprised investors by getting out of the homebuying business. That was certainly a disappointment for the company's shareholders, who had hoped it would be a new profit generator for the company. But there's a bigger question: What implications -- if any -- does this change have for the overall real estate market? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 3, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why he's not too worried about its impact.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO