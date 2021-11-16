ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare in Tennessee & Arizona

By Laura Schweizer
foxlexington.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members on Monday told News 2 they were pushing for the AMBER Alert to be activated. “With it being two children from two different states, they’ve gotta treat it separately, unfortunately, which for Noah’s case they don’t believe he’s in any danger, which, with the history Jake...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 1

CBS LA

Police Searching For 3-Year-Old Noah Clare, Abducted In Tennessee And Last Seen In San Clemente

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing person’s alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare, abducted in Tennessee, after the silver Subaru he was believed to be traveling in was found in San Clemente. Authorities named 35-year-old Jacob Clare, Noah’s biological father, as the suspect. He faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping. Police added that Noah’s 16-year-old cousin, Amber Lynn Clare, may be traveling with them. She has also been reported missing. Jacob Clare is believed to be armed and dangerous. CHP urges anyone who may see them to call 911. ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: San Clemente@TBInvestigation IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9ooSgiltGV — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 16, 2021
WKYC

Amber Alert now issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Jackson Township; arrest warrant issued for suspect

CANTON, Ohio — An Amber Alert has now been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl in Jackson Township. Early Friday morning, officials released an Endangered Missing Child Alert was for Ana Burke after she was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwill Store at 7257 Fulton Drive NW in Canton. Authorities say she is believed to be with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett, who is driving a 1991 silver Ford Aerostar van with Michigan registration EHL7187.
CANTON, OH
WDEF

Authorities now believe 3 year old Noah Clare may be in Michigan

GAYLORD, Michigan (WDEF) – A wild endangered child alert case from Tennessee may now be headed to Michigan. Last week, authorities in Gallatin put our the alert on 3 year old Noah Clare. Then we learned that his cousin was also kidnapped in Kentucky. Amber Clare is 16. Authorities believe...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVQ

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, Noah and Amber Clare found safe

UPDATE: (11/18/21 12:45 p.m.) – The Amber Alert for Noah Clare and Amber Clare has been canceled. According to TBI, the two “have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA! Jake Clare is in custody!”. Investigators say they plan to release additional information later. LEXINGTON, Ky....
LEXINGTON, KY
KTVU FOX 2

Amber Alert for 3-year-old aabducted in Sacramento

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old named Leo Norvell who was allegedly abducted Friday evening in Sacramento. Police believe he was kidnapped by Joshua Yago, who is described as armed and dangerous. They are searching for a gray 2011 BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367.
SACRAMENTO, CA
foxla.com

Amber Alert deactivated for missing 3-year-old Orange County girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Amber Alert was deactivated for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Orange County. According to the California Highway Patrol, Loyalty Holt was located safely. Additional details were not released. Loyalty Holt was last seen with her mother Elenora Cammon, 29, a little before 4...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
tbinewsroom.com

AMBER Alert – Noah Clare

UPDATE: 11/17/21, 9:15 p.m. Central: We have new pictures to share of Noah Clare with Jacob Clare, accompanied by who we believe to be Amber Clare. These were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11th. We’re sharing these to give you our best guess at what they might look like now, especially side-by-side. This is also the first time since they’ve disappeared we’ve been able to definitively place Amber Clare with Jacob.
GALLATIN, TN
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
New York Post

1-year-old found dead in pond days after her mom was found strangled to death

A 1-year-old baby was found dead in a retention pond in Indiana — two days after her mother was found strangled to death in her Illinois home, authorities said. Officials were able to positively identify baby Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs on Friday, marking a tragic conclusion to a multi-agency, multi-state manhunt for the child launched Tuesday after cops found mom Ja’nya Murphy, 21, dead in Wheeling, Ill.
fox9.com

Waukesha Christmas parade: SUV driver ID'd, 5 dead, 48 injured

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The chaos at Waukesha's Christmas Parade on Sunday, Nov. 21 has resulted in five deaths and 48 injured. The theme of this year's parade was "Comfort and Joy," but it has been anything but the last 24 hours in Waukesha. "Last night, our wonderful Waukesha Christmas Parade...
