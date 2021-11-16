AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare in Tennessee & Arizona

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing person’s alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare, abducted in Tennessee, after the silver Subaru he was believed to be traveling in was found in San Clemente. Authorities named 35-year-old Jacob Clare, Noah’s biological father, as the suspect. He faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping. Police added that Noah’s 16-year-old cousin, Amber Lynn Clare, may be traveling with them. She has also been reported missing. Jacob Clare is believed to be armed and dangerous. CHP urges anyone who may see them to call 911. ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: San Clemente@TBInvestigation IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9ooSgiltGV — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 16, 2021

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO