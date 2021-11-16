ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele celebrates new album with Nicole Richie & custom cocktails as CBS special draws great ratings

Cover picture for the articleMonday night, Adele treated fans and friends to an early listen of her album 30, which officially arrives on Friday. She posted photos of her listening party on Instagram, and captioned them, “Cocktails and crying all around.” The first photo shows Adele addressing her guests in a beautiful copper, brown and...

Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
celebritypage.com

Adele Celebrates The Release Of '30' With A CBS Special

From Adele's special to Disney+ Day, this is a big weekend for entertainment. Luckily, our Sonia Isabelle is here to break everything down on today's Dish. First off, it's a big month for Adele as she prepares to release her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30. In October, Adele gave fans a taste of what's to come with "Easy On Me." This Sunday, Adele is taking the stage for a 'One Night Only' special on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Adele talks diets and divorce with Oprah, performs new songs on CBS

Oprah is saying “hello” to Adele in a two-hour TV special set to air on CBS this coming Sunday. “Adele One Night Only” will see the 15-time Grammy winner speak candidly with the talk show queen about diets, dating and divorce. The program will also feature the British songstress performing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele shares photos from album launch party with Nicole Richie: ‘Cocktails and crying all around’

Adele has shared photographs from her album launch party.The Grammy Award-winner hosted a party for friends including Nicole Richie ahead of the debut of her new album, 30, which is due out on Friday (19 November).The 33-year-old took to Instagram earlier this morning (16 November) to post a series of photographs taken at the party. She accompanied her post with the caption: “Cocktails and Crying all round.”In the first picture, Adele – wearing a gold Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress – is seen standing in front of multiple screens displaying the cover art for 30. A second photo...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adele Reveals the Origins of One of Her Biggest Songs With Oprah Winfrey for CBS Special

Adele is back after years away from the spotlight, and she is returning in her typically glamorous fashion. Her fourth studio album, 30, drops on Nov. 19, and the "Easy On Me" singer Is putting on a two-hour TV special that will feature music from her new album and an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The special, called Adele One Night Only, will air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 14, five days before the release of her highly-anticipated fourth album 30.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Had a Simple Life Reunion

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are still friends 20 years after The Simple Life. The stars reunited at Hilton's fairytale Bel Air wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum Thursday, with Richie posing for a pic with the blushing bride. The pair made their reality TV debut on The Simple Life in 2003, where the socialites worked minimum wage jobs while living on a dairy farm in Arkansas. The show went on for five seasons, ending in 2007.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Watch Adele perform for Lizzo and chat with Oprah for One Night Only special on CBS

Adele promises to keep things elegant, but with a "load of filthy jokes" thrown in for extra fun. In this exclusive preview for the upcoming CBS special Adele One Night Only, the 15-time Grammy winner explains why she chose to make her "comeback" in front of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The special is a walk-up to the release of 30, Adele's first album in six years.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adele Fans Gush Over Surprise 'One Night Only' Marriage Proposal on CBS Special

Is an Adele concert really an Adele concert if no one gets engaged during it? When Adele performed outside the Griffith Observatory last month for this weekend's Adele One Night Only special, she helped a lucky fan get engaged in front of the stage, then the newly engaged couple got to sit in the front row between Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy. Proposals at Adele concerts became common during her 2016-2017 world tour. The scene had fans at home cheering for the happy couple and praising Adele for pulling off the surprise.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Fans Find New Adele Album 30 On Target Shelves

Adele fans are patiently awaiting the Nov. 19 release of her fourth studio album 30. Some fans thought they could buy the album even sooner. In a TikTok posted by user @ariesszn247, the fan finds several vinyl copies of the album on Target shelves. “Some Target employee fucked up,” she laughs. “We may or may not be leaking Adele’s new album.” The video currently has over 733,000 likes and 3.5 million views.
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

Adele Helped A Man Propose During Her CBS Special

Adele helped a man propose during her CBS special on Sunday night. The pre-taped performance was held at the Griffith Observatory and brought Adele back to the stage after six years. Adele asked for silence as her fan Quentin led his girlfriend, Ashley who was blindfolded, to the stage. Quentin fought back tears as he […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele Reveals How Celeb Pals Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence "Humanized" Her

Watch: Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter. Adele, Nicole Richie, Jennifer Lawrence...can we get an invite to the next hangout?. Yes, Adele is one of the biggest stars on the planet, but even megawatt celebrities take their kid to school and befriend other moms in the neighborhood. In a newly published Rolling Stone profile, the "Easy on Me" singer confirmed she and ex-husband Simon Konecki, who lives across the street from her in Beverly Hills, "do school drop-off" with their son Angelo, 9. And she has made some gal pals in the area that you might know: the aforementioned Richie, mother of two, and mom-to-be Lawrence.
CELEBRITIES

