NEW JERSEY – The 2021 “State of Lung Cancer” report shows that people of color who are diagnosed with lung cancer face worse outcomes compared to whites, and that New Jersey among the best (in top 5 in nation) for percent of lung cancer cases still alive five years after diagnosis (ranking 5 out of 45 states measured) and for cases undergoing surgery as first course of treatment (ranking 5 out of 49 states).

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO