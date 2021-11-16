ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin falls $6,000 in past day as crypto markets dump

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo ·
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rallying to an all-time high of over $68,000 on November 10, the market cap of Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry rose to over $3 trillion too, marking a new ground for the nascent industry. However, within the space of 24 hours, all of those gains appear to...

The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
dailyhodl.com

Is Bitcoin Ready To Resume Its Bull Market? Crypto Trader Michaël van de Poppe Analyzes Path Ahead for BTC

Popular crypto strategist and trader Michaël van de Poppe is looking at two potential scenarios for Bitcoin as the leading crypto asset continues to trade below $60,000. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 147,000 YouTube subscribers that he sees Bitcoin either reclaiming $60,000 as support or printing a double bottom structure at $55,000 before it could reignite its bullish trend.
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
Inside Square’s whitepaper for its Bitcoin decentralized exchange

In this year alone, the crypto adventure of the co-founder and CEO of Square and Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has been exhilarating. This time around, his payment-focused tech company, Square has released the white paper of its proposed decentralized Bitcoin exchange, codenamed as tbDEX. The whitepaper described the design philosophy of...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Extended Corrective Phase for Bitcoin, Says Ethereum and Altcoin Market May Dramatically Outperform BTC

A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting a prolonged correction for Bitcoin as altcoins positions for a major price rally. Pseudonymous trader Credible tells his 266,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is in the midst of a wave 4 correction and could take two possible paths before igniting the last big rally of its bull cycle.
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum tumble, leaving crypto market in limbo

The price of bitcoin appeared close to recovering above $60,000 over the weekend but has slipped once again at the start of the week, falling below $58,000 on Monday morning.Several other leading cryptocurrencies also suffered losses, including Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Cardano (ada).Of the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, only Solana (SOL) saw any positive action, with a 3 per cent gain since Sunday.The downturn saw the overall crypto market fall by more than 2 per cent overnight, though it remains above the $2.5 trillion mark.It places the market in a kind of limbo, with analysts divided over whether the market has lost its momentum and is entering a bearish phase, or instead the latest price dip is a result of a minor correction that will precede new all-time highs before the end of 2021.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert crypto price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin cashback offered to millions in UK through crypto loyalty schemeBaseball team to pay players in bitcoin in world first for professional sport
The Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Are Skyrocketing Today

Today, various metaverse-related cryptocurrencies have absolutely taken off. This is a space that has garnered a tremendous amount of attention right now. As it turns out, investors appear to be extremely intrigued by the disruption potential various blockchain networks provide in this regard. As of 11:30 ET, Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) was...
cryptoslate.com

Over $18.24 billion transacted on Cardano in a single day last week

Cardano’s silent rivalry with Ethereum seems to be gaining traction as the on-chain transaction volume seen on its blockchain almost doubles that of the network of the second largest crypto asset by market cap. Cardano’s on-chain transaction volume behind only that of BTC. According to data from Messari, a leading...
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Whales Accumulating Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu and 7 Additional Altcoins: Report

Whale-watching bot WhaleStats is revealing which altcoins are popular purchases among Ethereum’s (ETH) top 1,000 holders. According to the whale-surveilling bot, deep-pocketed Ethereum holders bought an average of $296,737 worth of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) in the last 24 hours to top the list. It is followed by smart contract platform Ethereum and top stablecoin Tether (USDT) with average purchase amounts of $288,215 and $231,936, respectively.
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum Scaling Altcoins Are Surging As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Consolidate

The altcoins for two Ethereum network scaling solutions are continuing to trend upwards despite the overall crypto market correction of the last week. Scaling solution blockchains are typically second-layer protocols like off-chain layers or side chains built on top of main chains like Ethereum to increase transaction throughput. The Loopring (LRC) platform is one such scaling solution, empowering users to develop Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
beincrypto.com

PlanB Insists Bitcoin Will Hit $98,000 by End of November, Even As Markets Fall

Crypto analyst PlanB insists that the price of bitcoin (BTC) will hit $98,000 by end of November, even as markets fall sharply. “I have not given up on November yet,” he declared on Twitter on Nov. 17, after he faced criticism over his method of predicting BTC prices. He supposedly backtracked on his earlier forecasts, according to critics.
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin drops below $60k amid broad sell-off in crypto markets

Traders could not definitively explain bitcoin’s decline; ether falls under $4,000 for the first time since late October. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:. Market Moves: Crypto markets are looking weaker as bitcoin falls below $60,000 and ether loses its foothold over $4,000. Technician’s Take: Buyers could defend immediate...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Black Friday – Bitcoin Dipped to $55K, Market Discounted $400B Weekly (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market cap is down by roughly $400 billion in a week as BTC dumped to a monthly low beneath $56,000. The adverse price developments continued in the crypto market in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin sliding to a new monthly low of $55,700. Most alternative coins are also in the red as the entire market cap is down by another $100 billion.
