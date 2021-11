Far-right demonstrators protesting COVID-19 restrictions clashed with police on Friday and Saturday. Police in Austria used pepper spray against protesters who threw bottles and beer cans ahead of shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions that take effect Monday. That face-off followed police-involved shootings in the Netherlands during protests, which one politician called “an orgy of violence.” According to police there, two people were in the hospital after being hit by bullets, with investigations underway to see if they were shot by police. Another 51 people were arrested, with about half of them minors, according to the Associated Press.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO