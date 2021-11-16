ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Motton charged with manslaughter

By Blake Vickers bvickers@richmondregister.com
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcvWB_0cyYGo9100

Darius Motton, already jailed for a previous offense a little over a month ago, was charged with trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives second-degree manslaughter on Nov. 11.

On Aug. 21, 2021, a Richmond police officer was contacted by another officer about a woman who had been involved in an assault.

According to an arrest citation, during a investigation, the woman had implicated herself in providing narcotics to another woman, eventually leading to that person's death.

The woman was taken to the police department and read her Miranda rights. She said she wished to speak to an officer. A citation states, she recounted her story, stating that on Aug. 10, 2021, the victim had asked the suspect to locate pain pills for her to treat chronic back pain. The suspect then contacted Motton asking if he could locate any pain pills.

Later that day, Motton called the suspect and told her he had five Percocet 30 pills. The suspect said the victim asked for 2 of the pills. The suspect then went to Motton's apartment. He led her to his bedroom where the five pills were sitting on a dresser. The suspect set down $60 on the dresser and Motton handed her two of the pills. She noted that the pills "looked like Percocet" as they were round with a light blue color, a citation stated.

The suspect then went to the victim's residence. The victim consumed half of one of the pills in front of the suspect and noted that it "tasted bitter," according to a citation.

On the following day, the suspect was notified the victim had died.

The investigating officer then made contact with witnesses, who confirmed the suspect was at the victim's residence on Aug. 10. They advised the victim may have purchased them from a man known as "D", as she had bought them from him in the past.

The witnesses found the victim dead on Aug. 11, along with a Leopard print clutch purse containing a small baggie filled with crushed blue pills.

The pills were then sent to a lab and were found to contain Carfentanyl. A toxicology report done on the victim revealed she had Carfentanyl in her system and that it was the cause of her death.

On Oct. 5, a detective conducted a search warrant at Motton's apartment as part of an unrelated case and located a pill press and Motton's cell phone. He had received numerous messages asking for "blues" and "percs" and a picture of someone holding a medical vial of Fentanyl.

A series of messages between Motton and another was also discovered on the phone which discussed the victim's death.

According to an arrest citation, on Nov. 10, the investigating officer interviewed Motton at the Madison County jail and read him his Miranda rights. Motton spoke with the officer and denied knowing the victim or selling any narcotics. The officer advised him of the information found on his cell phone and Motton replied that he only owned the phone for a month.

Molton was previously arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking of controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving a stolen firearm, and voyeurism.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Madison County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, KY
County
Madison County, KY
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon
The Associated Press

LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will not play when...
NBA
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
3K+
Followers
59
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy