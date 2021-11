On November 11, 2021, Videra Health announced it has raised $3 million in seed funding to address the dearth of patient-provider engagement between appointments. The round is led by Peterson Ventures, with participation from Rose Park Advisors and OATV. Videra Health hosts thousands of patient engagements every month for behavioral health providers nationwide to power more personalized, effective care. The remote patient video monitoring startup will use the funds to expand the platform and accelerate its go-to-market strategy by bringing on sales and marketing talent.

