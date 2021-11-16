Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions jump: Where they're highest, rising fastest
The U.S. is seeing a double-digit increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as new highly transmissible omicron strains circulate nationwide. As of Jan. 9, a daily average of 47,191 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up 17 percent in the last two weeks and the highest figure seen since March 2022, according to data tracked by The New York Times. New admissions also jumped 16.1 percent in the seven-day period ending Jan. 3, CDC data shows.
beckershospitalreview.com
11 states introduce bills targeting transgender healthcare
As legislative sessions begin in early 2023, lawmakers in 11 states have introduced more than two dozen bills to restrict access to transgender and gender-nonconforming healthcare, USA Today reported Jan. 9. The bills have been proposed in Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Death of ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson ruled a suicide by medical examiner
Former NFL and Colorado receiver Charles E. Johnson had a toxic amount of drugs in his system when he died in July 2022, according to new report.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo.,. a vice president of nursing and CNO for Porter Adventist Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Every rural hospital closure in the COVID-19 era, by state
Hundreds of hospitals in the U.S. are on the ropes financially, largely due not to fiscal mismanagement but inadequate reimbursements, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Many of them are rural hospitals whose closures don't usually make the headlines, but that doesn't mean they're expendable. Rural...
beckershospitalreview.com
Workers call on HCA to boost staffing at 150+ hospitals
Hundreds of members of the Service Employees International Union plan to rally Jan. 12 at West Hills (Calif.) Hospital and Medical Center over staffing at hospitals owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. Union members said they are calling on HCA to...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health White Memorial, based in Los Angeles, seeks a revenue integrity supervisor. 2. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif.,...
beckershospitalreview.com
100 of the largest hospitals and health systems in America | 2023
Health systems across the U.S. are growing as more independent hospitals and small chains move to join larger organizations amid financially challenging times. Becker's compiled a list of 40 of the largest health systems by number of hospitals and 60 of the largest hospitals by number of beds, based on organizational data as of January 2023. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com to update information on this list.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 CEO exits in 8 days
Just over a week into 2023, CEO exits are continuing to climb. These eight hospital and health system CEOs announced plans to step down between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6, Becker's reported. 1. Scott Boston, MD, has resigned as president and CEO of Jacksonville (Ill.) Memorial Hospital to resume practicing...
