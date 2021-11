On Friday morning, a handful of Democrats who withheld support from the Build Back Better Act earlier this month stuck to their pledge to pass it no later than the week of November 15, sending the bill to the Senate for a final round of negotiations with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. The legislation passed the House 220-213, with one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voting against the bill from the left, citing a tax giveaway to the rich.

