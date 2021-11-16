HP is hiring freshers for software developer job opening; apply now

If over the years you started feeling like working in software development has become a bit of a mine-field of elitism and dogmatic religiousness, you’re neither alone, nor wrong. To top it all off, it appears to be also very noticeable from the outside, as my friend Raluca LICĂU — a fantastic marketer — pointed out to me in a Covid-bubble couch-side conversation. And this is bad. Because, while to some extent one gets desensitised to the inside world of software development, whether one likes it or not, when the outside world takes note of it… well, it means it’s unprofessional, alienating and exclusivist — all the things the world does not need; not to mention in an industry that’s desperately trying to get more people involved, of all genders and backgrounds.

