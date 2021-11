Internships sometimes get a bad rap. Enter movie scenes of the intern who had dreams of gaining hands-on skills in their industry only to find out they would be the coffee and lunch runner whose job is to be invisible and always at the service of their superiors. However, most internships are not like these stereotypical depictions. Employers want interns who can contribute to their company and potentially become full-time employees after graduation.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO