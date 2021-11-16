ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sushi Nakazawa Will Remain If Trump Hotel Is Sold

By Jessica Sidman
Washingtonian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s Trump hotel is on its way to being sold for $375 million. Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group, which is under contract to acquire the lease, has already said it plans to get rid of the Trump name and bring in Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria group to manage the property. One...

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

D.C.’s Trump International Hotel Stripped of Trump Name

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The Trump International Hotel will get a new “identity” as a Waldorf Astoria without the Trump name attached to it. Though the federal government owns the coveted property, Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group signed a contract to take over the hotel’s lease for a reported $375 million. [WSJ]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hotelnewsresource.com

Conrad Miami Hotel Sold and to Rebrand to AKA

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it closed the sale of the Conrad Miami, a 203-key, recently renovated hotel in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture consisting of Mast Capital and Angelo Gordon. A partnership between Electra America and Korman Companies purchased the hotel with plans to rebrand the property to an AKA.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Trump reaches $375M deal to sell DC hotel - WSJ

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's family hotel company has reached a deal to sell the rights to its Washington, D.C., hotel for $375 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is in contract...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hotelnewsresource.com

Hutchinson Island Plaza Hotel & Suites in Southern Florid Sold

Coastal hotel operator Innisfree Hotels, in partnership with RREAF Holdings, announces its October 19 acquisition of the Hutchinson Island Plaza Hotel & Suites, formerly known as the Sandhurst Hotel & Suites. The 70-room boutique property includes waterfront suites, a private inlet beach, and direct access to inshore and offshore fishing....
MLB
boardingarea.com

The Trump Hotel in DC To Become a Waldorf Astoria

The Trump Interntional Hotel in DC is about to become a Waldorf Astoria. This hotel is located just half a mile from the White House. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC opened its doors in September of 2016, shortly before Trump became president. Before that, it had been the Old Post Office and is located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, just a few hundred numbers away from the White House. Now, it is set to be purchased and be rebranded.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Person
Geoffrey Zakarian
johnnyjet.com

Washington, D.C.’s Most Controversial Hotel Sold and Will Be Rebranded

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I think it’s safe to say that Washington D.C.’s most controversial hotel is The Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. and no matter what side of the political spectrum you sit on, including somewhere in the middle like me, the latest news about the hotel isn’t all that surprising.
WASHINGTON, DC
WEKU

Trump's controversial hotel in D.C. will reportedly be sold and renamed

Former President Donald Trump's company has agreed to sell its Trump International Hotel operation in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be worth $375 million and will result in the Trump name being removed from the landmark property that stands close to the White House.
POTUS
Washingtonian.com

Cava Founders Are Ready to Open a Chic Greek Restaurant in North Bethesda

Nearly 16 years ago around Thanksgiving, longtime friends and Washington natives Ted Xenohristos, Ike Grigoropoulos, and chef Dimitri Moshovitis opened their first Cava Mezze in Rockville. Fast forward to the present, and they have four more full-service restaurants, plus a booming fast-casual empire with 155 shops and counting. On Monday, November 22, they’ll add another place to their portfolio: Melina, a splashy modern Greek restaurant, which joins sister dining room Julii in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Drinksgiving Is Back: These DC Bars Can Stay Open Until 4 AM on Thanksgiving Eve

Thanksgiving Eve, the pregame to turkey time known as “Drinksgiving,” returns this year after a pandemic hiatus. In observance of the imbibing holiday, DC’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration is once more permitting extended holiday hours, which allow participating bars to serve alcohol until 4 AM. Some spots around DC are...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Management#Hotel Lobby#Food Drink#Cgi Merchant Group#Hilton#Waldorf Astoria#Operations#Michelin#Otoro#Washingtonian
Washingtonian.com

Navy Yard Wine Spot Maxwell Park Is Becoming A Decked-Out Christmas Bar

Adriana Salame Aspiazu has built a reputation for herself as DC’s Christmas Bar Queen. She was previously one of the designers behind the over-the-top decor at the city’s most popular Christmas pop-up bar, Miracle on Seventh Street (along with Drink Company’s other themed pop-ups, from cherry blossoms to Game of Thrones). That venue, sadly, is now long gone, but Salame Aspiazu will be bringing the holiday spirit—and all the tinsel you can handle—to a handful of other bars this year, beginning with Navy Yard wine bar Maxwell Park.
RESTAURANTS
AFP

New York's French chef Daniel Boulud voted world's best

French chef Daniel Boulud, who has been living in New York for almost 40 years, was named best restaurateur in the world by Les Grandes Tables du Monde on Monday for his flagship restaurant "Daniel." The association of 184 top restaurants worldwide said that the Lyon native, who moved to New York in 1982, "embodies, for many North Americans, French gastronomy, or even gastronomy, period." Boulud, 66, defines his cuisine as French in its cooking and textures but with American products and flavors. Besides "Daniel," which has two Michelin stars, in New York, the chef has other restaurants in the United States, Canada, Dubai, Singapore and the Bahamas. Boulud told AFP after the news broke that this latest in a long list of honors represented a "professional dedication and really a sign of friendship and support from colleagues" in an environment widely seen as extremely competitive and high-pressure.
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

Vinoda Basnayake Is a Beltway Whisperer for Middle Eastern Royalty—and the Operator of DC’s Sceniest Nightlife Spots

Dave Chappelle arrives in less than two hours, and now, go figure, it’s about to rain. It’s a Sunday night at the end of a second Covid summer in Washington. Chappelle is downstairs in the Kennedy Center, back home to screen his new documentary about doing comedy in a pandemic. Once the credits roll, a crowd will parade up here to the rooftop for the after-party. The producer of the bash is a 39-year-old born-and-bred Washingtonian named Vinoda Basnayake, whom you can hereafter think of as our town’s hookup to the Washington Famous and the Actually Famous, too.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washingtonian.com

Where to Get Hanukkah Meals and Treats Around DC

1308 G St., NW & 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church & 1819 7th St., NW. The local doughnut shop is bringing back its popular $29 themed holiday box with a dozen mini treats: four jelly doughnuts, two creme brulee, three Hanukkah cookie doughnuts, and three vanilla with sprinkles. The box is available for pickup and delivery from November 27 through December 15, and the collection will be at all three locations.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy