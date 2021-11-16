ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Venom’ Is the Second Film of the Pandemic to Gross $200 Million Domestic

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Never underestimate the power of a symbiote. Over the weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. That makes it just the second film since the pandemic began to earn that much money in the U.S. alone. (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the...

