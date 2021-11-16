Call for writers: Poets of Place

Have your work noticed and purchased by local buyers & collectors, just in time for the holidays! Maryland Art Place (MAP) is seeking artists for “UNDER $500”, our upcoming, winter benefit exhibition/affordable art sale. On Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11, 2021, this two-day event will promote the sale of artwork by artists in the Maryland region. The virtual exhibition and sale event will take place on Saturday, December 11 at 10 am – Wednesday, December 15 at 10 pm, to view the site click HERE. Artwork featured virtually will include featured artists in addition to artists presented in the gallery. *Please note: applications received will be selected for either the virtual sale (featured online) exclusively or for both the physical (featured in gallery) AND virtual exhibition (featured online). Your acceptance letter will indicate in which capacity your work will be presented.

