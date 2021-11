Many people think that mathematics is a human invention. To this way of thinking, mathematics is like a language: it may describe real things in the world, but it doesn’t “exist” outside the minds of the people who use it. But the Pythagorean school of thought in ancient Greece held a different view. Its proponents believed reality is fundamentally mathematical. More than 2,000 years later, philosophers and physicists are starting to take this idea seriously. As I argue in a new paper, mathematics is an essential component of nature that gives structure to the physical world. Honeybees and hexagons Bees in hives...

