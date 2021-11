ENTERPRISE, OR – (Information provided by Northeast Oregon Economic Development District) To help employers build more inclusive workplaces, Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness are hosting an online workshop on Neurodiversity in the Workplace with trainer Liana Avendaño of Construct the Present. Diversity exists naturally in every part of life. That includes the human brain and its abilities. There is no moral value to the way a brain works, yet those with a more average brain benefit from the way our society and structure are set up. This impacts workplaces and the ability to hire and retain successful employees.

ENTERPRISE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO