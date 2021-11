Ravens fans, we should have (and I’m sure a lot of us did) seen that loss coming. Whenever the Ravens have what seems like an easy win, and are predicted to win by basically every analyst alive, it’s a trap! The Ravens haven’t changed one bit. Love it or hate it, the Ravens only play up to their opponent’s performance. That’s why even in a game against the Dolphins with a backup QB starting the game before he was injured, the Ravens manage to lose. It happens every year. But hey, they’re our Ravens and we ride or die with them!

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO