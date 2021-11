A bitcoin whale wallet has been reactivated after almost a decade of dormancy. Wallets being reactivated after long periods of dormancy are no longer new to the market at this point. These whale wallets usually carry tens of millions to hundreds of millions worth of BTC by the time the owners of the wallet reactivate them. Bitcoins like these were acquired at very low prices but the market uptrend in the past couple of years has turned what were initially thousands of dollars into millions.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO