I still can't believe it's almost Thanksgiving

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 44 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for several years. However, since I got married, I have regretted it very much. I didn’t want to get married. I am not willing to be a housewife at home. It's not what I want. If I stay at home every day, I might go crazy.

