Fit Tips With Malcolm: Chair Workouts

Resistance bands are something of an oddity within the world of exercise because despite how useful they can be, there are still some who sneer at them for not being a pair of dumbbells. The fact is, that resistance bands have different strengths and weaknesses to more traditional weight training devices, they can still serve an excellent purpose, as long as you know how to use them. Before we get into the best resistance band exercises though, let’s have a little look at why resistance bands work. How do resistance bands work? Resistance bands come in different colors, materials, strengths, and sizes, but...

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO