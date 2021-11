Just because we can ban camping downtown, doesn’t mean we should. At the latest Roanoke City Council meeting, City Attorney Tim Spencer proposed a new ordinance to criminalize camping on sidewalks in downtown Roanoke. Such ordinances have inspired controversy in cities across the country. And, while many legal challenges have been mounted against such ordinances, no court has definitively overruled them. Rather, courts hold that the ordinances must narrowly address the public interests represented by a city without discriminating against specific populations. Undoubtedly, Mr. Spencer and city council can craft an ordinance that fits within these legal confines. And the city surely has the resources to defend their ordinance if contested in court.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO