Take a Peek Inside Asa Boutique

A 75-year-old seaside restaurant just south of Carmel has closed for good and sold for a whopping $8 million. Rocky Point restaurant sold Tuesday to real estate company, Esperanza Carmel, which hopes to reopen the business under a new name sometime in the future. According to the Monterey Herald, the real estate company has partnered with David Fink, CEO of the Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group, and Justin Cogley, executive chef at Aubergine in L'Auberge, for a forthcoming restaurant that will replace Rocky Point.
Comments / 0