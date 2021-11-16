Take a Peek Inside Asa Boutique

On special Sundays after church, Paw Paw's was the place to go! I can remember walking around the boat in the front wondering how it got there, and exactly how deep was that water it was sitting in. I got brave one time and snuck a stick through the parking lot with me to poke around, but I couldn't get close enough to properly gauge it. Now that it's gone, my mind was blown to know it was just sitting there on the grass in a few inches of water.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO