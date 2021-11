When the pandemic hit, the digital transformation of global businesses that was supposed to occur over five to ten years happened almost immediately, and it also significantly accelerated the transition to a new “Experience Economy” that was already underway. The Experience Economy is a post service-centric era known for the control it gives consumers, in which how people feel about their engagements with brands, and even with their own teams, is increasingly important. In the past, businesses created a product or service through innovation and expected customers to adapt to the “latest and greatest.” In the Experience Economy, the wants and needs of customers and employees must be the starting point for how we collaborate.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO