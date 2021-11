A Longview favorite is expanding to the north side of town. With humble beginnings in Tyler, Pizza King owners opened a second location in Longview in 1954 and for decades now they have been serving up some of the best and memorable pizza for Longview and East Texas. Getting your hands on and sinking your teeth into one of the best local pizzas made on Marshall Avenue sometimes comes with a lengthy wait, but it's all worth it. This has been the lone location for decades, but thanks to new ownership, getting your hands on a Pizza King pizza is going to be a bit easier, especially if you live on the north side of Longview.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO