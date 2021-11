Manchester United against Manchester City is the kind of match that's supposed to have it all. There are superstars on both sides, and it pits a legendary club against the new kings of the city with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and a host of other big names. But only one team really even showed up. City's 2-0 victory at Old Trafford over the Red Devils taught us plenty. It showed how City can need a bit of help at times in attack, winning on an own goal and a fortunate Bernardo Silva touch, but it also demonstrated the ability to destroy others with possession and passing, which they've become famous for.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO