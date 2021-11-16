ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kids' Drink Recalled In California May Contain Metal, Glass

By Zuri Anderson
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUpj7_0cyXyECu00
Photo: Getty Images

A popular kids' drink is being recalled in California following reports that some products may contain glass and metal , the New York Post says.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Kraft Heinz are recalling some batches of Kool-Aid mix "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass," according to an alert from retailer Costco. Stater Bros. Markets, a grocery chain in Southern California, also issued a notice on the contaminated mixes.

This applies to 82.5 oz canisters of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix with “Best When Used By” dates of August 31, 2023, and September 1, 2023. Stater Bros. says the glass and metal shards may have gotten mixed into the product during the manufacturing process .

"The company discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility," the notice reads. "There have been no consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date."

Customers can return the Kool-Aid mix to their nearest Costco or Stater Bros. for a full refund, or throw it away.

If you have any further issues or concerns, contact Kraft Heinz at 855-713-9237.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Kroger Is Recalling This Brand of Baked Goods Due to Possible Metal Contamination

Another day, another recall to be aware of. This time, however, it’s coming from the bakery department at Kroger. According to Food Safety News, Kroger — which holds the top spot as the largest supermarket in the nation and the second largest general retailer — has recalled a number of Country Oven brand baked goods due to the possible inclusion of metal fragments. The fragments in question are said to have possibly made their way into the goods through the starch used to make each of the items. The items that have been called to question include:
FOOD SAFETY
12tomatoes.com

Popular Snack Food Recalled for Containing Wire Mesh

Flowers Foods first announced a recall for several of their Tastykake products on October 31st, 2021. That recall has been expanded to include nine product lines that have been distributed across the east coast. The company was notified by one of its vendors about the possible metal wire mesh contamination...
FOOD SAFETY
The Guardian

Second In-N-Out burger restaurant in California shut for ignoring Covid rules

Another In-N-Out restaurant in California was forced to close after refusing to enforce Covid-19 vaccination rules. Health officials in Contra Costa county indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill location of the popular burger chain on Tuesday after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that customers who wanted to dine indoors had vaccination cards or proof they had tested negative for the virus in the past 72 hours.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
CharlotteObserver.com

6,800 pounds of beef recalled. Customers found pieces of plastic in the meat

Imagine biting into your restaurant burger made with gourmet prime or angus beef — and hitting plastic. That nearly happened, which is why, Monday, Shamrock Foods recalled about 6,876 pounds of ground beef sold under its Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand. “The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Kool-Aid, Country Time Lemonade Products Recalled Due to Glass, Metal

Some batches of Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch drink mixes were recalled this week due to small pieces of metal and glass that might be in the powdered products. Here's what to know about the recalled products. Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages in 19...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#The New York Post#Kraft Heinz#Stater Bros
Best Life

This Popular Drink Sold at Costco May Contain Glass Right Now

Whether you're visiting for the low prices or the free samples, Costco has earned millions of loyal customers over the years. And while the company's diverse roster of products may typically delight shoppers, there's one particular grocery item from the retailer you'd be wise to steer clear of right now. Officials are warning that one popular drink sold at Costco could be contaminated with dangerous substances, including glass. Read on to find out which Costco product could pose a serious risk to your safety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJON

Costco Recall on Popular Drink with Kids

Whenever we hear about a recall, we try and think "do I have that in my cupboard? In my pantry, fridge?" This time it is a recall from a popular drink with kids that may have been purchased from Costco. Metal or Glass??!! Well, that's not good!. Costco is issuing...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
cbslocal.com

Costco Recalls Kool-Aid Canisters Due To Possible Presence Of Metal, Glass

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Costco is telling its members: don’t drink the Kool-Aid. In a letter to some of its members, Costco said the 82.5-oz canister of tropical punch-flavored Kool-Aid have been recalled due to possibly containing small pieces of metal or glass. Costco says members who purchased this product should...
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

Country Time and Tang drink mixes recalled because of glass pieces

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand “Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix” and Tang brand “Orange Flavour Crystals” because of the possible presence of glass. The recalled products have been sold nationally and online. Recalled products:. Brand Product Size UPC Codes. As of the posting of this...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Costco Just Announced a Recall for This Beloved Drink

This weekend, Costco has issued a recall announcement to advise of a serious food safety issue occurring with a popular beverage. Other recall advisory sites had not published the news before the weekend, but we've got the details on this Costco recall announcement you need to know. On their website...
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

You Might Want To Throw Out This Spice, According To The FDA

'Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything nice, but one spice in your cabinet might not be so nice if you or a loved one at your holiday gathering has a certain food allergy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement on Tuesday with an announcement from the Brooklyn, New York-based company Spice N' More Corp. The declaration stated that all "13-ounce (368 grams) containers of Salma Natural Curry Powder with Lot #H092021 and best by date 12/20/23" are being recalled due to the fact that a "peanut-containing product" was found in the spice container, which the packaging does not list. The recall also states that the product in question comes in a "clear plastic jar with UPC code 023913159115" and was distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores across the country. The "peanut-containing product" was discovered upon a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
2K+
Followers
757
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy