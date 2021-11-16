ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Freshman Republican lawmaker introduces bill to decriminalise marijuana at the federal level

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6FYf_0cyXy9sW00

Freshman Republican Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina has announced legislation to federally decriminalise cannabis as more voters support legalising marijuana.

Ms Mace’s bill would decriminalise cannabis on the federal level, which she said would allow for states to have the power to regulate and prohibit the drug. This would be done by taking it off the Schedule I list under the Controlled Substances Act.

Similarly, it would require that the US Department of Agriculture regulate cannabis like a crop, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to regulate it like a drug and the Food and Drug Administration regulate it for medical use. It would also place a three per cent tax on cannabis products to fund enforcement.

“When we’re looking at cannabis reform at the federal level, we have to understand, take into account all of the different provisions, reforms, regulations and laws that are already existing across different states across the bill,” she said at a news conference Monday.

Ms Mace told The Independent that she campaigned on cannabis when she flipped South Carolina’s 1st district last year.

“This bill is a good bill that brings together some of what’s been done in the past, but is palatable to Republicans and Democrats,” she said. “I feel like I’ve spent nine months crafting it and we tried to be thoughtful on what would work for Democrats and Republicans alike together.”

Ms Mace notes that 47 states have loosened their laws about cannabis.

“Every state’s different, so it recognizes the differences and provides a framework for taxation and regulation,” she said.

So far, Reps Don Young of Alaska, Brian Mast of Florida, Tom McClintock of California and Peter Meijer of Michigan were the initial cosponsors.

“We’re getting great feedback from both sides of the aisle,” she said, adding that some members expressed interest but did not say which other members came to her after the legislation was filed.

In addition, the bill would also expunge the records of people who have been convicted only for non-violent offenses only related to cannabis. The bill would also prevent veterans who use medical marijuana from being discriminated in hiring or losing their benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Ms Mace noted that the legislation includes ideas both Democrats and Republicans have proposed.

“This legislation something I believe has something good for everyone, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican,” she said.

At the same time, she said her law would incentivise states to raise the legal age for cannabis to 21.

Ms Mace’s legislation comes as more Americans support legalising cannabis. A survey from Pew Research Centre found that 60 per cent of Americans think marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use and an additional 31 per cent say it should be available for medical use only.

But support is slightly smaller among Republicans, with only 47 per cent Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saying marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use and an additional 40 per cent saying it should be legal solely for medical use. That is compared to 72 per cent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who say it should be legal for medical and recreational use.

Earlier this year, Senate Democrats unveiled legislation to legalise marijuana, spearheaded by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Sen Cory Booker.

At the same time, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, supports decriminalising marijuana federally but opposes legalising the drug, McClatchy reported .

Ms Mace said other pieces of legislation have little chance of passing.

“If we want to get it done in the midterms, this is a good starting point,” she said. “This has the most bipartisan potential and I believe it would get the most bipartisan support.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Florida State
NBC Los Angeles

Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Address Crypto Tax Reporting Requirement

A bipartisan group of House representatives introduced a bill Thursday to address a contentious new tax reporting requirement for cryptocurrency in the infrastructure bill. The Keep Innovation in America Act would define brokers, newly bound to the tax reporting rules, so that software developers without the necessary customer information to report are not tied up in the new provision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Republican marijuana legalization bill aims to build bipartisan support for repealing federal prohibition; move endorsed by Rose Law Group cannabis attorney Jonathan Udell

When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) unveiled a “discussion draft” of a marijuana legalization bill last July, he said he wanted to start a conversation that would eventually produce legislation resolving the longstanding conflict between the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and state laws that allow medical or recreational use of cannabis. But his 163-page Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act was full of unnecessarily contentious provisions that seemed likely to alienate potential Republican allies. A bill unveiled today by Rep. Nancy Mace (R–S.C.) tries to address that problem by outlining a simpler and less burdensome approach that entails less federal involvement, lower taxes, and greater deference to state policy choices.
marijuanamoment.net

Republican Lawmakers File Bill To Tax And Regulate Marijuana As Alternative To Democratic Proposals

Several Republican members of Congress introduced a bill on Monday to federally legalize and tax marijuana as an alternative to pending far-reaching Democratic-led reform proposals and scaled-down GOP cannabis descheduling legislation. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is sponsoring the bill—titled the States Reform Act—along with a handful of initial Republican cosponsors....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Brian Mast
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tom Mcclintock
WBAY Green Bay

State lawmakers propose bipartisan marijuana criminal reform bill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin democrats and republicans are teaming up to reform Wisconsin’s marijuana laws. Some lawmakers say the current law has led to a backlog in the court system as prosecutors deal with low level drug crimes. Yet, a recent proposal doesn’t include legalizing medical or recreational marijuana.
TWO RIVERS, WI
TheStreet

Republican Introduces Cannabis Bill in the House

Republican lawmakers on Monday formally introduced the States Reform Act, a bill to federally legalize and tax cannabis that acts as an alternative to similar legislation from Democrats. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is sponsoring the bill along with five other Republican cosponsors. "I would categorize this bill as a compromise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
myrtlebeachonline.com

SC Congresswoman Nancy Mace unveils GOP bill to legalize marijuana at federal level

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced sweeping legislation Monday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, offering Republicans a conservative approach to the legalization debate in America that proposes taxing cannabis and regulating the substance more like alcohol. But back in Mace’s home state of South Carolina, Republicans issued a swift...
CHARLESTON, SC
wdrb.com

Indiana Democrats plan to introduce bills to legalize marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Democrats are calling on the state to legalize marijuana, according to a report by FOX59. The state's Democratic party announced Monday that members plan to introduce several legalization or de-criminalization bills in next year's General Assembly. “Marijuana is a really popular issue, and a large...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Republicans#Democrats
The Jewish Press

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Designate Muslim Brotherhood as Terror Group

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) have reintroduced legislation that urges the U.S. State Department to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. The measure, which was introduced in the Senate by Cruz with a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives by Diaz-Balart,...
Axios

Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at crypto reporting rules in infrastructure package

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is introducing a bill Thursday that aims to narrow the scope of qualifying cryptocurrency "brokers" subject to a tax reporting provision included in the new infrastructure law. Why it matters: The provision created an uproar in early August within the cryptocurrency industry as it...
Homer News

Young supports bill to end federal marijuana prohibition

Young criticized the federal government for interfering in state’s ability to set their own cannabis policies and said the bill would remove cannabis from the list of Schedule 1 drugs under the Controlled Substances Act. “Too many individuals with otherwise clean records have been incarcerated for non-violent cannabis use,” Young...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy