Developer World 2 Studio has announced pixel art RPG, Chef RPG, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Q3 2023. You are a travelling Chef who has been given the task of reviving Le Sequoia, a once famous restaurant in White Ash harbor. Begin your new life in this beautiful seaside town, which was once a thriving tourist destination. Hunt, harvest, and shop for ingredients. Along the way, befriend fascinating locals and help revive the town as a tourist hotspot. Craft your culinary adventure in a this opened-ended RPG, where you can choose how to grow your restaurants.

