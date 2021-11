Metroid: Dread's launch figures in the US have comfortably beaten records for the series, and could allude to a bright future for Samus after quite a dry spell. Data published by the NPD Group offered an insight into the popularity of Metroid: Dread after its successful October 8 launch on Nintendo Switch. Following its release, the game debuted as October's third best-selling game in the US. Despite being released over a week into that period, Metroid: Dread also came out as the highest-ranked selling game on the Nintendo Switch.

