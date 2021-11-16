ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Kids' Drink Recalled In Oregon May Contain Metal, Glass

By Zuri Anderson
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A popular kids' drink is being recalled in Oregon following reports that some products may contain glass and metal , the New York Post says.

Kraft Heinz and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are recalling some batches of Kool-Aid mix "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass," according to an alert from retailer Costco. Stater Bros. Markets, a grocery chain in Southern California, also issued a notice on the contaminated mixes.

This applies to 82.5 oz canisters of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix with “Best When Used By” dates of August 31, 2023, and September 1, 2023. Stater Bros. says the glass and metal shards may have gotten mixed into the product during the manufacturing process .

"The company discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility," the notice reads. "There have been no consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date."

Customers can return the Kool-Aid mix to their nearest Costco for a full refund, or you can throw it away.

If you have any further issues or concerns, contact Kraft Heinz at 855-713-9237.

