Publisher Deck13 and developer Red Koi Box have released a new quality of life update for their first-person puzzle game Faraday Protocol. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in August and since then the team has been gathering feedback and working on improving the game. If you’ve yet to check it out you can pick it up digitally on PlayStation and Xbox for $24.99 and on PC for $19.99. Stay tuned for our review of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO