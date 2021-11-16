ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef RPG Announced for Switch and PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 6 days ago

Developer World 2 Studio has announced pixel art RPG, Chef RPG, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Q3 2023. You are a travelling Chef who has been given the task of reviving Le Sequoia, a once famous restaurant in White Ash harbor. Begin your new life...

www.vgchartz.com

