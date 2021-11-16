Chef RPG Announced for Switch and PC - News

Developer Choice Provisions and publisher Riot Forge have announced Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story for Nintendo Switch and PC, launching next week with a release date of November 16, 2021. Hextech Mayhem is a rhythmic runner game retailing for $9.99, and you will “Take on the role of yordle and Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover.” You will take action to the beat of the music while dodging danger, disarming enemies, lighting fuses, and blowing things up. The goal is to build the “greatest bomb the world has ever seen” while evading Heimerdinger. A Freestyle Mayhem System will create opportunities for spontaneity and bonus points, and it all sounds like a very arcadey League of Legends Switch experience.
