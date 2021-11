There’s an XP board on a plane wing in Forza Horizon 5, and many players are wondering how to get it. The Horizon Festival moves to Mexico this year, and players will spend the first few hours of Forza Horizon 5 setting everything up. There’s a grounded plane near the festival hub that serves a purpose later on in the game, but when players spot it at the beginning of the game, the XP board sitting on its wing will draw their attention. Getting a car onto the wing is tricky, but it can be done. Here’s how to get the plane wing XP board in Forza Horizon 5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO