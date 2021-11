WORCESTER (CBS) – Julia Enright cried on the witness stand in her own defense, but in an unusual move the judge did not allow video cameras in the room. Her own words showed two different sides of Enright who is on trial for the 2018 murder of her former boyfriend Brandon Chicklis. It started with her story of self-defense. “I kept screaming for him to stop…that’s when I pulled my knife off my belt,” Enright said. Her attorney showed a photo of the 21-year-old phlebotomist the day she invited Chicklis to meet at a treehouse on her family’s property in Ashburnham,...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO