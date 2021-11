Siblings are often close — they'll do anything for each other. But does that include murder?. Sometimes, the answer is yes, as shown on Oxygen series "Killer Siblings," which returns for Season 3 on Friday, December 3 at 8/7c. The series tells the twisted stories of some of the most maniacal siblings in history through exclusive interviews and firsthand accounts, revealing the disturbing murders these killers committed together.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO