When it rains, it pours. The Monsoon hit the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. The 7-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild looked like the Stars had a routine bad night but it was much worse. Fans are now calling for the firing of Stars Head Coach Rick Bowness. His decisions during and before the game came under fire. The calling for his firing were not from a loss but his decision about rookie Riley Tufte playing. The healthy scratch to Tufte caused an uproar amongst fans. It was a wild night in Minnesota.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO