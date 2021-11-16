ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

BioMark Diagnostics Nabs Canadian Funding for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

By staff reporter
 6 days ago

NEW YORK – Liquid biopsy firm BioMark Diagnostics said Tuesday that its Quebec-based subsidiary, BioMark Diagnostic Solutions, has been awarded advisory services and funding of up to C$169,550 ($135,062) from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program to support development of...

Comments / 0

